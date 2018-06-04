

CTV Barrie





One of the suspects in last week's animal thefts at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo is out on bail.

Adrienne Frei appeared before a judge on Monday in a Barrie courtroom and was granted bail. Frei’s co-accused, Alex Perlmutter of Ottawa, had his appearance pushed back until Tuesday.

The pair is accused of stealing a baby Gibbon monkey, a lemur and a tortoise from the zoo last week.

The lemur was found in Quebec on Saturday and is expected to be returned to the Elmvale zoo on Tuesday. Investigators are still searching for the monkey and tortoise.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.