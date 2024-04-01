Man accused of speeding 178km/h along Ontario highway charged with stunt driving

A motorist allegedly clocked speeding over the weekend in East Gwillimbury was slapped with a month-long driver's licence suspension.

Provincial police say the 46-year-old man was pulled over in the southbound lanes along Highway 404, south of Doane Road, on Saturday for allegedly travelling 178 kilometres per hour.

Speeding 50 kilometres per hour or more along a road with a posted 80 or higher limit results in an automatic stunt driving charge, which also carries a roadside vehicle tow to the impound yard for two weeks.

Provincial police officers were on high alert over the Easter long weekend, watching for dangerous driving, including stunt, impaired and distracted driving.