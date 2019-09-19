Featured
Man accused of robbery was known by bank employees
File
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Police arrested a Severn Township man accused of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, employees knew the 59-year-old man and gave officers a detailed description following the alleged theft at the Coldwater bank.
Police placed the accused in custody shortly after the incident.
He is charged with criminal robbery and is scheduled to appear in an Orillia courtroom in November.