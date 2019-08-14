Featured
Man accused of indecent act in Cookstown
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:04PM EDT
Police are looking for a man who is accused of committing an indecent act in Cookstown.
Police say a woman riding her bike on Sunday afternoon on the Trans Canada Trail encountered the man.
South Simcoe Police are investigating and say the woman was not injured.
The man is described as having a dark complexion and wearing a dark top and shorts.