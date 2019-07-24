

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating reports of a man accused of having his pants down and committing an indecent act at Bass Lake Provincial Park in Orillia.

Witnesses say the man was at Bass Lake between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say he fled the area after a brief confrontation.

He is described as a Caucasian man in his late 30s to early 40s. He has short blond hair and was wearing a pink shirt, brown shorts and glasses.

He was driving a grey-titanium-coloured Ford Ranger with an extended cab and decals on the side and back windows.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the OPP.