Provincial police arrested and charged a Clearview Township man accused of harassing young girls at a park in Angus late last week.

According to police, the 31-year-old man in a dirty black Chevrolet sedan with a loud muffler approached a group of young girls who were playing at the park on Greenwood Drive and offered them money to leave with him. The girls declined and left the area, reporting the incident to a parent who called police.

Police say they received a second call from that parent when the man returned to the park and approached another group of girls.

Officers arrived and arrested him. He is being held for a bail hearing and faces two counts of criminal harassment.

Nottawasaga OPP is asking anyone who may have had a similar occurrence with this man to contact them.