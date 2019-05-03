

CTV Barrie





Midland OPP needs help to locate a man who they say was exposing himself to drivers on Thursday.

Police say the man was wearing his pants low with a long hoodie and would lift his sweatshirt to expose his privates to motorists at the intersection of Sixth and Yonge Street in Midland.

He is described as a white man in his 30s wearing a red baseball cap, white hoodie, baggie jeans and carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.