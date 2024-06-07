Man accused of drug & sex trafficking denied bail
A man accused of drug and sex trafficking with ties to Newmarket and Brampton has been denied bail.
Oneil Hopkinson, 38, was not granted his release to a surety Friday and, instead, was returned to jail at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Hopkinson is charged with more than a dozen counts, including sexual assault and benefitting from sexual services along with trafficking drugs.
South Simcoe police issued a warrant for Hopkinson in November 2023. He is one of seven individuals charged as part of the Project Chameleon investigation. Two others, Tyrone Dias and Jashyna Singh, remain in police custody.
(L-R) Oneil Hopkinson, Tyrone Dias, Jashyna Singh, Royden Reis, Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho, Edgar Martinez in connection with a human trafficking investigation at a property in Innisfil, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)
The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.
Hopkinson is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 13.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Common low-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver yard after trying to land on street
Four people were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after a small plane crashed into the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street, authorities said.
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
U.S. Coast Guard responding to reported plane crash off Vancouver Island
U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.
BREAKING Ibrahim Ali gets life sentence, no parole eligibility for 25 years in B.C. teen's murder
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Democratic states are passing laws allowing people to execute babies after birth
Former U.S. President Donald Trump continues to try to depict Democrats as the 'true radicals' on abortion policy. To make his case, though, CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale argues the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has made wildly inaccurate claims.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster
The wedding of 33-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
Kitchener woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
-
New board hopes to revive Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony
There’s new hope for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, nearly nine months after the organization declared bankruptcy.
London
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
London’s plan to crackdown on 'renovictions' sparks war of words between tenant and landlord groups
A tenants’ advocacy group believes the draft licensing by-law prepared by city staff is a good step towards preventing so-called ‘renovictions.’
-
Premier cuts ribbon on addiction and mental health centre in Owen Sound
Premier Doug Ford was on hand to cut the ribbon on a new Mental Health and Addictions Wellness and Recovery Centre in Owen Sound Friday.
Windsor
-
Delay at Windsor-Detroit border despite CBSA strike action on hold
The Canada Border Service Agency is experiencing longer than normal delays at the Windsor-Detroit border,, despite strike action being put on hold until next week.
-
Almost $200,000 in drugs seized in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs in east Windsor.
-
Leon found not guilty in second-degree murder trial
A Windsor jury has reached a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of a Toronto man.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
Group that shot two moose from motorboat in northern Ont. fined $27K
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
-
Police in northwestern Ont. search for U.S. man who went missing on canoe trip
A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., for a missing canoeist.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College facing challenging financial times
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
-
Local branches still important to customers despite online banking: survey
While a number of Canadians prefer to do their daily banking online, a recent survey shows most would not want to see their local branch close.
-
Police in northwestern Ont. search for U.S. man who went missing on canoe trip
A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., for a missing canoeist.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new waste plan looks to extend life of Trail Road Landfill until 2049
The City of Ottawa is looking to extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill to 2049 through several initiatives to reduce the amount of waste residents are throwing out, deferring the multi-million-dollar cost of a new landfill or building a waste-to-energy facility.
-
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.
-
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
-
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Montreal
-
Legault to create Quebec committee in bid to seek more autonomy from Ottawa
The National Assembly spring session in Quebec City is over, but, before the summer break, Premier Francois Legault announced a new commission that will look at how to strengthen Quebec powers within Canada.
-
La Fontaine tunnel project delayed by a year; Quebec says work 'more complex' than expected
The projected end date for renovations on Montreal's Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be postponed by a year — in 2027 — because the 'work has been more complex than we expected,' Quebec's transport minister said Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal thunderstorm watch still in place ahead of Grand Prix weekend
Friday began with mostly cloudy skies, and just before noon the city saw thunder showers. It didn’t come as a surprise as Environment and Climate Change Canada is still advising that Montreal has the makings of potential thunderstorms.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation to become majority owner of 2 shipyards in Nova Scotia
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for federal contracts, including those from the Defence Department.
-
Pictou County man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP
A 30-year-old Pictou County, N.S. man is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
-
'It's special': Hockey hopefulls gather in Moncton for two-day QMJHL draft
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.
Winnipeg
-
'How much is a life worth?' Winnipeg's cycling community outraged following fatal hit-and-run
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
-
‘It makes us even stronger’: How a threat led to food trucks pulling out of Pembina Valley Pride March and Rally
A Manitoba pride march and rally is serving up a message of love and acceptance after a food truck vendor set to take part in the event was threatened this week.
-
RCMP charge 5 suspects after woman assaulted, held against her will for days
RCMP have charged five people and are searching for two more suspects after a woman was held against her will and beaten for days on a northern Manitoba First Nation.
Calgary
-
Ticketholders for Calgary Banksy exhibition left in the dark as event date arrives with no show
The rescheduled dates for an art exhibit featuring works from the artist ‘Banksy’ have arrived, but ticketholders say they still have not received any information from the company putting the show on.
-
'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
-
'He didn't deserve this': Friends mourn death of teen stabbed in Forest Lawn
Friends are grieving the loss of a Calgary teen who died in a stabbing in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Rare June snowfall hits Fort McMurray on Friday
From fires to flurries, it’s been quite the spring in Fort McMurray. Just weeks after parts of the city were evacuated due to wildfires, the area was hit with a rare June snowfall Friday morning.
-
'This is the right time': Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon updates lyrics for McDavid song for 2024 Stanley Cup run
Oilers excitement knows no bounds as fans cheer from all over the world, but one Edmonton-born rapper's fandom goes beyond the cheers.
-
Elks alumni signing autographs have won 68 Grey Cups in Green and Gold between them
Shhhhhhh! Don't tell thieves there will potentially be thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of jewellry to steal on Saturday between noon and 1:30 at the Commonwealth Stadium fieldhouse.
Regina
-
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
-
Man charged after hit and run in Regina that sent woman to hospital
A Moose Jaw man has been charged in a collision in Regina that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Thursday.
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
Saskatoon
-
Judge rules evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
-
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ibrahim Ali gets life sentence, no parole eligibility for 25 years in B.C. teen's murder
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
-
Police investigating 'series of alleged indecent acts' near Coquitlam middle school
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in "a series of alleged indecent acts" near a middle school in their city.
-
Co-founders of Vancouver compassion club charged with drug trafficking
Criminal charges have been approved against the co-founders of an unsanctioned compassion club in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. Coast Guard responding to reported plane crash off Vancouver Island
U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.
-
B.C. to replace fleet of air ambulances by next fall, Premier David Eby says
British Columbia will be replacing its fleet of air ambulance planes by the fall of next year, Premier David Eby said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ibrahim Ali gets life sentence, no parole eligibility for 25 years in B.C. teen's murder
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.