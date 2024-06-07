Man accused of drug & sex trafficking denied bail

A man accused of drug and sex trafficking with ties to Newmarket and Brampton has been denied bail.

Oneil Hopkinson, 38, was not granted his release to a surety Friday and, instead, was returned to jail at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

Hopkinson is charged with more than a dozen counts, including sexual assault and benefitting from sexual services along with trafficking drugs.

South Simcoe police issued a warrant for Hopkinson in November 2023. He is one of seven individuals charged as part of the Project Chameleon investigation. Two others, Tyrone Dias and Jashyna Singh, remain in police custody.

(L-R) Oneil Hopkinson, Tyrone Dias, Jashyna Singh, Royden Reis, Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho, Edgar Martinez in connection with a human trafficking investigation at a property in Innisfil, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

Hopkinson is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 13.