Man accused of driving without a licence charged with impaired after crash
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:15PM EDT
Police released a photo of a vehicle in a ditch on on King Street near the Gore Road in Caledon, Ont. on Sat. June 26, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 23-year-old man who police say crashed his vehicle into an excavator bucket and got stuck in a ditch in Caledon Saturday faces impaired driving charges.
According to police, the incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on King Street near Gore Road.
Officers conducted a roadside breath test and subsequently placed the driver under arrest.
Along with impaired driving, the accused is charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without a valid permit.
He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in September.
