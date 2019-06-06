

CTV Barrie





A man from Christian Island faces charges for allegedly driving a tractor while impaired in Tiny Township.

Police say the man was heading north on Tiny Beaches Road on a Kubota farm tractor Wednesday afternoon.

He was found to be impaired by an officer and subsequently charged with three impaired-related offences.

The 57-year-old man’s tractor was impounded for 45 days, and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was put into police custody overnight to await his court appearance today in Midland.