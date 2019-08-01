

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police are looking for a man accused of committing an indecent act at a business in Orillia.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Atherley Road around 2 a.m. on Friday.

They say the man exited the washroom of the store and committed an indecent act.

Police released an image of the accused obtained from security footage.

The OPP is hoping the public can help them to locate the suspect.