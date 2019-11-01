Barrie police are looking to speak with a woman they consider to be a person of interest after an officer was injured while trying to make an arrest.

Police were called to the Winners on Bayfield Street on Wednesday for a man accused of trying to steal from the store.

Police say the suspect resisted, attempting to break free of the officer. They claim the man tried to grab the officer's gun during the struggle but was unable and eventually escaped, running to a waiting vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the city's north end.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A warrant for the 29-year-old man's arrest has been issued.

He faces several charges, including assault, attempting to disarm a police officer, and escaping lawful custody.