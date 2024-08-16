BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man accused of assaulting doctor, threatening nurse after crash on Hwy 400

    Emergency room
    Share

    A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.

    Officers with Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded along with emergency crews to the collision on Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, south of Quarry Road.

    Police say a pickup truck driver who was involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

    While at the hospital, police allege the driver physically assaulted the doctor treating him and verbally threatened a nurse in the emergency department.

    The 59-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and failing to stop after an accident.

    The accused has since been released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

