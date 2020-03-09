BARRIE -- The man at the centre of a wild chase that ended with a dramatic police takedown near Highway 12 on Friday made a court appearance today.

The event that left multiple vehicles damaged and three officers injured, started with reports of a man acting strangely and leaving a gas station on Highway 11 without paying for his coffee or gas.

For more than 90 minutes, police followed the driver of a white van along a path of destruction from Oro-Medonte to Barrie and Orillia as calls of an erratic driver flooded 9-1-1.

CTV News caught the moment a Barrie police officer attempted to stop the van and got his hand stuck in the door as it shut on him. The driver tried to speed away, with the officer being dragged alongside it.

The officer got free, and the vehicle took off, eventually crashing into a snowbank outside the OPP Central Region Headquarters on Highway 12.

Video sent to CTV News appears to show the driver emerging the vehicle with weapons in his hands and running aggressively toward officers.

The man accused of the tense event stood in the prisoner's box in a Barrie courtroom on Monday with his mother and four sisters by his side.

He is facing several charges, including assaulting officers, dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

The judge released the man accused from custody, ordering him to undergo a mental health assessment in the hospital, followed by strict house arrest.

"He is a young man that had serious mental health issues, and what he needs is treatment and not to be locked up in a jail," said defence lawyer Bernard Cougelman outside the courthouse. "He has no prior criminal record, so what happened is entirely appropriate," he added.

There is a publication ban on the evidence that was presented in court today.

The accused will remain under house arrest until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for next month in Orillia.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides