NEW TECUMSETH, ONT. -- Police say they have arrested a man for an alleged road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

A 29-year-old Springwater Township man is charged with attempted murder and other offences after police said he hit a man with his car in a fit of rage and took off.

The incident happened earlier this month near Victoria Street West and Ontario Street.

Ontario Provincial Police say the accused was arrested in Toronto following a lengthy investigation.

They say tips from the public helped.

He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

His other charges include assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident.

With files from CTV Barrie