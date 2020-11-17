Advertisement
Man accused in road-rage incident in Alliston charged with attempted murder
NEW TECUMSETH, ONT. -- Police say they have arrested a man for an alleged road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.
A 29-year-old Springwater Township man is charged with attempted murder and other offences after police said he hit a man with his car in a fit of rage and took off.
The incident happened earlier this month near Victoria Street West and Ontario Street.
Ontario Provincial Police say the accused was arrested in Toronto following a lengthy investigation.
They say tips from the public helped.
He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
His other charges include assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident.
With files from CTV Barrie