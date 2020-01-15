BARRIE -- Barrie police are looking for a bandit accused of an armed robbery overnight on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect demanded cash while armed with a gun at a Circle K convenience store on Grove Street East in Barrie just before 2:30 in the morning.

Officers found fresh tracks in the snow suggesting the suspect ran northwest from the store, likely into Eastview Park.

The K9 team and tactical support unit were called in to try and track down the culprit, but he remains at large.

Officers say the suspect wore uniquely bright-coloured running shoes with orange on the heels and sides during the alleged robbery.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hoody, grey track pants with two stripes on the left upper side and hid his face with a balaclava.

Police say the store employee wasn't physically injured.