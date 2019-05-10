

CTV Barrie





An 86-year-old man from the Blue Mountains has been charged after a collision involving a police cruiser in Meaford.

Police say an officer was driving a fully marked OPP cruiser eastbound on Sykes Street South on Thursday evening.

They say the 86-year-old driver pulled into the intersection to make a left turn from Boucher Street East and struck the cruiser in the rear bumper.

No one was injured. Both vehicles had minor damage.

The senior was charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act.