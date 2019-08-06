

CTV Barrie





Police are asking the public to help locate a missing man from Richmond Hill.

Giulio Boff was last seen leaving his home on Weldrick Road on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Police say the 85-year-old man was expected to attend a location in the area of Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Drive, but they say he never arrived.

Investigators have reason to believe he may be lost near the Shelburne area.

Police and family members say they are growing concerned for his well-being.

Giulio Boff is a white man with a medium build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing beige khakis, a light-green short-sleeve button-up shirt with a collar, and dress shoes. He was driving a white, four-door Volkswagon Jetta with the license plate number B E B T 9 5 8.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241.