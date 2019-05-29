

An 85-year-old man has died after suffering a medical issue causing him to drive his vehicle into a tree along the side of the road in Tiny Township.

Police say the man went into medical distress and veered off Tiny Beaches Road near the 5th line just after seven this morning.

Officers say his 83-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to officers, he died from complications due to his medical issue at hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for a short time for crews to remove the tree from the road.