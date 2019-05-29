Featured
Man, 85, dies in early morning crash caused by medical issue
A damaged tree blocks a portion of Tiny Beaches Road in Tiny Township after a fatal collision on Wed., May 29, 2019 (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 11:48AM EDT
An 85-year-old man has died after suffering a medical issue causing him to drive his vehicle into a tree along the side of the road in Tiny Township.
Police say the man went into medical distress and veered off Tiny Beaches Road near the 5th line just after seven this morning.
Officers say his 83-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.
According to officers, he died from complications due to his medical issue at hospital.
The area was closed to traffic for a short time for crews to remove the tree from the road.