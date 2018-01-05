Featured
Man, 84, dead in Beaverton crash that sent one other to hospital
The exterior of a Durham Regional Police collision unit cruiser is seen in this photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 11:45AM EST
BEAVERTON, Ont. - Police say an 84-year-old man is dead after a crash in Brock Township.
Durham regional police say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, when a southbound minivan struck a northbound car.
Police say the man driving the car died at the scene.
The 44-year-old man driving the minivan was seriously injured and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
Police are asking witnesses to the crash to come forward.