

The Canadian Press





BEAVERTON, Ont. - Police say an 84-year-old man is dead after a crash in Brock Township.

Durham regional police say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, when a southbound minivan struck a northbound car.

Police say the man driving the car died at the scene.

The 44-year-old man driving the minivan was seriously injured and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police are asking witnesses to the crash to come forward.