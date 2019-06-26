

CTV Barrie





A 79-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon this afternoon.

OPP is investigating the crash that happened around 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday on Mayfield Road between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, including two transport trucks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Caledon OPP.