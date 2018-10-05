

CTV Barrie





A 75-year-old Elliot Lake man has been charged with possession of child pornography following a police investigation.

Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home in Elliot Lake on Thursday and seized several computers, computer-related items, and printed images that were all found to contain sexual abuse material.

With October being Child Abuse Awareness month, police want to remind the public that offences related to child pornography are not victimless crimes. The images are of real children.

OPP Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon is with the child sexual exploitation unit and says, ”too often the perpetrators minimize their actions by saying they were ‘just looking.’” Hanlon continues by saying, "it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep children safe."