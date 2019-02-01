Featured
Man, 72, dies after train and backhoe collide
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 12:32PM EST
A CN train and backhoe collided in Strong Township killing a 72-year-old man on Thursday.
Police say the train was travelling northbound just off High Rock Road when it collided with the backhoe travelling west on a private road, killing the driver.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
A post mortem is scheduled to take place today.