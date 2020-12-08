Advertisement
Man, 69, dies in workplace accident near Port Severn
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 5:55PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 6:44PM EST
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was killed in an industrial workplace accident near Port Severn on Tues., Dec. 8, 2020. (Craig Momney/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man has died in an industrial workplace accident near Port Severn Tuesday afternoon.
Early reports are the 69-year-old man may have gotten stuck in a cement mixer at the time of the incident, however police are not confirming the cause of his death.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
Police aren't releasing the man's identity until his family has been notified.