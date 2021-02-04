Advertisement
Man, 68, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Washago
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:59PM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 4, 2021 6:54PM EST
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person had to be airlifted with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Washago Thursday afternoon.
Provincial police say the 68-year-old victim's vehicle went into the ditch along Fairgrounds Road east of Brooks Sideroad and crashed into a rock cut.
Air ambulance Ornge took the man to a trauma centre.
Police closed the area for the investigation.
RELATED IMAGES