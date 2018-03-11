

The Canadian Press





Police say a 60-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a home in Wiarton, Ont., last week.

Provincial police say Ralph Henry Rudowski was taken into custody on Sunday and was scheduled to appear in court.

He's charged in the death of 61-year-old Janice West, whose body was found on Wednesday.

Police say they're currently investigating at a second home, located on the same street as the home where West's body was found.

Investigators didn't say whether the accused and the deceased were known to each other.