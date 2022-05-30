Man, 55, charged in relation to armed robbery at Orillia pharmacy: OPP

Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery last fall at an Orillia pharmacy.

According to provincial police, officers charged a West Nippising man in relation to the robbery on Oct. 18 at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Westmount Drive.

Police say the man was "brandishing a handgun and demanded access to the safe."

They say he fled with a number of prescription medications.

The OPP says its crime unit worked with forensic officers to identify the suspect.

The 55-year-old man is charged with armed robbery and pointing a firearm.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for July.