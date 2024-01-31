Man, 52, arrested for allegedly trying to lure a child from Simcoe County

Officers with the OPP Crime Unit arrested a 52-year-old man accused of attempting to lure a child from Simcoe County.

According to the authorities, Simcoe County Family Connexions staff reported concerns about an adult's interactions with a youth online.

Police launched an investigation and allege they discovered several messages of a sexual nature sent to the child from the accused.

Officers identified the man as a resident of St. Catharines and, on Tuesday, executed a search warrant and seized his electronic devices.

The accused is charged with three counts of luring a person under 16 using telecommunication and two counts of failing to comply with prohibitions regarding children.

He remains in custody, awaiting a future court date.