Man, 51, arrested for indecent act and voyeurism in Barrie backyard

Police arrested a 51-year-old man accused of two disturbing incidents overnight in a backyard in Barrie.

According to police, a Cook Street resident caught a man performing an indecent act in his backyard twice on Wednesday.

Officers arrested the accused on Thursday in the northeast neighbourhood and brought him to police headquarters.

The man, of no fixed address, faces charges of committing an indecent act, voyeurism, and trespassing at night.

He was held in custody overnight to await a bail hearing.

Although the suspect didn't attempt to enter the house, police used the incident to encourage residents to lock windows and doors, especially overnight.

Police also urge residents to report any suspicious activity or persons immediately.