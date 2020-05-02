BARRIE -- The body of an Oro-Medonte man has been pulled from the water following a plane crash in Georgian Bay Township.

Police say the small ultralight plane went into the water in the area of Pinery Point shortly after 12:30 this afternoon.

According to police, the 47-year-old man's body was recovered by the OPP Marine Unit and was brought to the docks on Albert Street in Victoria Harbour.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board tells CTV News it has been notified and is working with local police with the investigation.

Police say the crash is not considered suspicious.