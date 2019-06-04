

CTV Barrie





A Georgian Bluffs man is facing a long list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit in Kincardine.

Provincial police allege the chase happened in the early morning hours last Tuesday.

A South Bruce OPP officer says the vehicle was spotted speeding along Highway 21.

The driver is accused of refusing to stop for police but was eventually arrested when police say he drove onto a rural property on Concession 12.

The 46-year-old man faces a dozen charges, including dangerous operation and theft of a vehicle, failing to stop for police and driving while under suspension.