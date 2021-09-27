Man, 45, killed in off-road collision in Minden

Barrie, Ont. -

A 45-year-old man was killed in an off-road single-vehicle collision in Minden Hills over the weekend.

Haliburton Highlands OPP says the man was the lone rider on an off-road vehicle (ORV) when it crashed on County Road 121 and Rice Road late Sunday afternoon.

Haliburton County paramedics took the rider to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area was temporarily closed for the investigation.

The victim was identified as a Fergus, Ont., resident.

The death prompted police to remind the public to exercise caution to "reduce the rising the number of all-terrain vehicle or ORV incidents."

Police say to always prepare for the unexpected by carrying a tool kit, first-aid supplies, tow rope, flashlight, tire repair kit, food and cell phone.