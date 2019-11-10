Featured
Man, 44, dead after head-on-crash in Scugog Township
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:38PM EST
A man has died after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Scugog Township.
Members of the Durham Regional Police responded to the crash on Simcoe Street and the 3rd Line around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, a Chevy Aveo driven by a 44-year-old man veered into the northbound lane when it struck an oncoming Mazda CX5. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the 68-year-old woman driving the Mazda was also transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.
The roadway was closed for several house for the police investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.