

The Canadian Press





SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA -- Police say a 43-year-old man has died after a weekend snowmobile crash in central Ontario.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday evening in Huron-Kinloss in South Bruce.

They say they were called to a home in the area shortly before 9:30 p.m., but shared few other details.

Police say they found an injured male at the scene, but said he later died in hospital.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Troy Snobelen of Huron-Kinloss.

Police say anyone with information on the crash is being asked to come forward.