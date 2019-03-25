

Police say a 42-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident just outside Algonquin Park.

It happened yesterday afternoon on Hassard Lake in the town of Kearney.

O-P-P say Shawn McAllister of Zorra Township was driving in an area where there was open water when he fell in.

He was eventually pulled out of the lake, but was pronounced dead at the scene.