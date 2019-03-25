Featured
Man, 42, dies after falling into open water on snowmobile
The nature and severity of the man's injuries is not clear.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Police say a 42-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile accident just outside Algonquin Park.
It happened yesterday afternoon on Hassard Lake in the town of Kearney.
O-P-P say Shawn McAllister of Zorra Township was driving in an area where there was open water when he fell in.
He was eventually pulled out of the lake, but was pronounced dead at the scene.