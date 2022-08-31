Man, 38, arrested in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston
Police arrested a New Tecumseth man in connection with several complaints about graffiti in Alliston back in May.
"The graffiti was observed on local businesses, a parked vehicle, town planter boxes, and town walls," Nottawasaga provincial police stated in a release.
Police had released an image of a suspect caught on surveillance camera vandalizing a garage door.
Officers made the arrest on Tuesday and charged the 38-year-old man with nine counts of mischief - destroying or damaging property.
He is scheduled to appear in a Bradford courtroom to answer to the charges next month.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
Markham, Ont. restaurant at centre of mass poisoning to reopen today
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. at the centre of a mass poisoning that sent several people to hospital over the weekend is set to reopen on Wednesday.
LIVE | Province spending $87 million to help Manitobans with inflation
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Mourners mark Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100 km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometre-wide inland lake.
North Vancouver restaurant owner allegedly targeted in racial attack receives outpouring of support
It wasn't a typical Tuesday night at North Vancouver's Nobu Sushi, with a flurry of phone calls for take-out orders mirroring a Friday night.
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease at a private seniors' residence in Montreal's west end.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
-
Nearly 14,000 more mammograms are under review across Newfoundland and Labrador
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say nearly 14,000 more mammogram results are under review across the province after the images were analyzed on screens that didn't meet technical standards.
Montreal
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease at a private seniors' residence in Montreal's west end.
-
Quebec election: CAQ campaigns in riding once held by member who betrayed party
CAQ Leader François Legault is campaigning in the electoral district of Iberville -- a riding the party won in 2018 but lost after its member joined the Conservatives.
-
No COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec in last 24 hours
No Quebecers died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to public health officials.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's top doctor to make announcement today on upcoming respiratory season
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon in regards to the 'upcoming respiratory season.'
-
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor to make announcement today on upcoming respiratory season
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon in regards to the 'upcoming respiratory season.'
-
Markham, Ont. restaurant at centre of mass poisoning to reopen today
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. at the centre of a mass poisoning that sent several people to hospital over the weekend is set to reopen on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes bill that would transfer hospital patients to alternative long-term care homes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
Guelph, Ont. driver escapes after car becomes submerged in deep hole
A Guelph, Ont. woman has been charged after allegedly driving her vehicle onto a construction site and into deep hole.
-
Fire spread contained thanks to Kitchener resident shutting door: officials
Kitchener Fire officials say an early morning fire could have been a lot worse if not for a resident shutting the door to a bedroom where the flames were.
London
-
Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron
Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.
-
Suspected arson at downtown office commercial building overnight Wednesday
London police are investigating after fire caused significant damage to an office tower that back onto Market Lane in the downtown.
-
Swoop adding sunny destinations from London
Swoop is adding destinations that will be available from London International Airport starting this fall. The airline says non-stop service will be available to Orlando, Cancun and Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes bill that would transfer hospital patients to alternative long-term care homes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.
-
Ontario court sides with child on vaccination stance
Officials with an Ontario law firm are saying that a recent case involving a pre-teen who did not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is breaking new legal ground.
-
Timmins cyclist receives devastating injuries in early morning collision with vehicle
A Timmins man has been left with life-altering injuries following an early morning collision Wednesday with a passenger vehicle.
Windsor
-
Three suspects arrested in alleged Windsor assault posted on social media
Windsor police say they have arrested three suspects after releasing a video of an alleged violent assault posted on social media.
-
Break-in suspect found hiding in flower bed outside Chatham home
A 33-year-old man is facing break-in and theft charges after police say they found him hiding in a flower bed outside a Chatham home.
-
Ontario's top doctor to make announcement today on upcoming respiratory season
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon in regards to the 'upcoming respiratory season.'
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith faces renewed attacks in final Alberta UCP leadership debate
Danielle Smith, the frontrunner candidate in the race to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s UCP leader and premier, faced renewed attacks on multiple fronts Tuesday in the campaign’s final debate
-
Rise in violent crime increases demand for self-defence classes
As Calgary police face a spike in violent crimes, more residents are taking steps to protect themselves.
-
'You aren't driving alone': Victim of possible road rage shares message for drivers
An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
-
'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
-
Local group raising money for millions affected by Pakistan flooding
An Edmonton group is raising money for victims of Pakistan's Indus River flooding, which has killed more than 1,100 people, injured 3,500 and affected 33 million since mid-June.
-
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Driver with open laptop, multiple cellphones went into oncoming traffic: Vancouver police
A driver who appeared to have several electronic devices within reach, including an open laptop, was spotted by Vancouver police going into oncoming traffic.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this week
Metro Vancouver drivers are expected to save a bit at the pumps this week if they wait until Thursday to fuel up.
-
13 temperature records broken or tied in B.C. amid brief late-season heat wave
More than a dozen temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. Tuesday as parts of the province endure a short late-season heat wave.