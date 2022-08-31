Man, 38, arrested in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston

Provincial police are investigating mischief in Alliston, Ont., in May 2022. (Supplied) Provincial police are investigating mischief in Alliston, Ont., in May 2022. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek (left) and Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Minister Filomena Tassi look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver