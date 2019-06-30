Featured
Man, 37 dies in Lake Muskoka swimming incident
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:55AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a possible drowning at a public beach on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst.
The OPP say they and other emergency services personnel were dispatched to the beach Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that three people who'd been on a swimming toy were in distress.
Police say a woman and a child were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital where they were expected to recover.
However, they say a 37-year-old Brampton man who was also pulled out and underwent life-saving efforts did not survive.
The man's name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP.