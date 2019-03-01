Featured
Man, 37, dies after head-on collision on snowmobile
Trails are being groomed for the snowmobile season on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 11:57AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 12:05PM EST
A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash at a snowmobile club in the South Bruce Peninsula.
Provincial police say they were called to a trail at the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs around 8:30 Thursday night.
They say the snowmobile collided head-on with a tree.
The driver, whose name has not been released but who lived in Arran-Elderslie, was pronounced dead at the scene.