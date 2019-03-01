

The Canadian Press





A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash at a snowmobile club in the South Bruce Peninsula.

Provincial police say they were called to a trail at the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs around 8:30 Thursday night.

They say the snowmobile collided head-on with a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released but who lived in Arran-Elderslie, was pronounced dead at the scene.