Man, 35, accused of trying to rob a Newmarket coffee shop armed with a knife
A 35-year-old man faces charges after an attempted armed robbery at a coffee shop in Newmarket.
Investigators say the suspect was spotted waving a knife and attempting to slash car tires on Yonge Street before entering the shop south of Savage Road and demanding money while pointing the weapon at an employee.
Police say the suspect fled the store empty-handed.
Officers quickly responded and said the suspect was arrested nearby.
He is charged with possession of a weapon, robbery, and breach of probation.
Police say at the time of the crime, the accused was on an existing probation order from unrelated charges.
York Regional investigators urge witnesses or anyone with security video, including dash cam footage, to contact police immediately.
