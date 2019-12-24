CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES -- Police have arrested a man after they say he gained entry into a locked residence and assaulted a person inside.

According to Provincial Police, officers were called shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve to a Pontypool area residence, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, for an "unwanted" person.

Police say the man gained entry to the residence and assaulted an occupant. He also caused damage to the residence and vehicles parked outside.

According to police, 34-year-old Ryan Ferguson is facing multiple charges and is scheduled to appear at a Lindsay Court House.