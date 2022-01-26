Man, 30, dies after fall from tower at worksite in Minden Hills

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker who fell from a tower in Minden Hills Wednesday morning.

Haliburton Highland OPP officers are working with the ministry, chief coroner's office, and the OPP forensic unit to find out what happened at the worksite on Davis Lake Road.

Police report that workers were onsite around 11:30 a.m. when the 30-year-old Tilbury man fell from a telecommunications tower.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provincial police ask anyone with information that can help with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 286-1431.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.