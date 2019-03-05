Featured
Man, 29, dead after multi-vehicle crash in Caledon
The scene of a fatal crash in Caledon on March 5, 2019. (Twitter/Peel Paramedics Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:29PM EST
A 29-year-old man has died following a collision in Caledon on Tuesday morning.
Police say the crash involved several vehicles on Highway 10 between Old School Road and King Street.
One other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Caledon OPP is appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate what caused the collision.