

CTV Barrie





Police are urging the driver involved in a fatal hit and run near Schomberg on Sunday to come forward.

Officers removed a mangled bike from a ditch along Highway 9 near the 15th Sideroad as they investigated the area on Monday.

The rider, a 26-year-old Schomberg man died at the scene.

According to police, the man was biking westbound along the shoulder of the road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Police say security video shows the vehicle slowing after the incident and then speeding away.

Detectives canvassed homes and businesses in the area collecting surveillance video and speaking with people in the area.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any descriptions of the vehicle involved.