A 25-year-old man has died after a workplace accident in Dysart Et Al.

Provincial police were called to the scene in Haliburton on Thursday morning after receiving calls about an accident on Coleman Lake Road.

According to reports, the Hydro One employee was with the forestry department and was seriously injured when a tree fell on him.

Officials say other employees managed to get him out from under the tree.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the man to hospital.

Police say that's where he was pronounced dead.

Hydro One released a statement yesterday saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that one of our employees passed away from injuries sustained on the job today while doing forestry work in the Minden area. Three other employees were treated in hospital and have been released.”

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.