Man, 24, in critical condition after single-vehicle crash, charges pending
Emergency crews, including air ORNGE, on scene of a serious, a single-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Sideroad 10 on Mon., May 20, 2019 (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 6:30PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:32PM EDT
A 24-year-old Thornton man is in critical but stable condition on Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
South Simcoe Police say the man was ejected from his vehicle after losing control and rolling it several times before hitting a utility pole in a field off Sideroad 10 between the 4th and 5th Lines.
He was airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators say speed was a factor and charges are pending.
Police say alcohol and drugs are also being investigated as possible contributing factors.
Anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident or witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.