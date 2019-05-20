

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old Thornton man is in critical but stable condition on Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police say the man was ejected from his vehicle after losing control and rolling it several times before hitting a utility pole in a field off Sideroad 10 between the 4th and 5th Lines.

He was airlifted to a Toronto-trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say speed was a factor and charges are pending.

Police say alcohol and drugs are also being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident or witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.