BARRIE, ONT. -- A 23-year-old man drowned in Lake Simcoe, police say.

According to South Simcoe Police, the Mississauga man was with friends at a boat docked in a marina in Gilford on Thursday night.

They say he drank heavily and took "an unknown quantity of narcotics" before going into the water around 10:30 last night.

Officers, along with Innisfil Fire and Rescue members, searched for the man to no avail.

Police say the South Simcoe Police Marine Unit found his body about three hours later.

An autopsy will be performed over the weekend.

Police are continuing to investigate.