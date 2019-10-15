Featured
Man, 23, charged with dangerous driving in crash that killed two people
Emergency crews block off a road due to a collision that left two people dead and one injured. (Carol Charles/CTV News Toronto)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:31PM EDT
A 23-year-old King Township man is charged with two counts of dangerous driving after two people died in a collision on Sunday afternoon.
York Regional Police say the deadly crash happened on King Vaughan Road, east of Pine Valley Drive in King Township.
A 56-year-old man was killed in the crash, while his 52-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.
Police say the accused suffered only minor injuries and was arrested at the scene of the crash.