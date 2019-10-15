A 23-year-old King Township man is charged with two counts of dangerous driving after two people died in a collision on Sunday afternoon.

York Regional Police say the deadly crash happened on King Vaughan Road, east of Pine Valley Drive in King Township.

A 56-year-old man was killed in the crash, while his 52-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police say the accused suffered only minor injuries and was arrested at the scene of the crash.