

Staff , CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old man faces impaired driving charges following an alleged road rage incident in Caledon.

Police say an officer on patrol overnight on Sunday saw two vehicles in the area of Mayfield Road and McLaughlin Road "engaged in what appeared to be a road rage incident."

The officer stopped both drivers, and after detecting an odour of alcohol from one of them, he asked for roadside breath tests.

The officer said one driver registered a fail.

The accused, a Brampton man, is scheduled to appear in court next month.