BARRIE -- A 22-year-old man is dead, and two more were injured after a single ATV collision in Bradford, police say.

According to South Simcoe Police, emergency crews responded to 12th Line near 10 Sideroad around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, police located the deceased male and an overturned ATV.

A 21-year-old female was also located nearby and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man also suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.