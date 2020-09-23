Advertisement
Man, 22, dead after single ATV crash in Bradford, police say
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:10PM EDT
BARRIE -- A 22-year-old man is dead, and two more were injured after a single ATV collision in Bradford, police say.
According to South Simcoe Police, emergency crews responded to 12th Line near 10 Sideroad around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, police located the deceased male and an overturned ATV.
A 21-year-old female was also located nearby and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A 22-year-old man also suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police.