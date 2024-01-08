BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man, 21, dies after car collides with horse and buggy in Dufferin County

    Horse and buggy sign.

    A 21-year-old man has died after a car struck his horse and buggy in Dufferin County on Friday.

    Provincial police say the young man was taken to a local hospital, and then transported to a Toronto trauma centre, before he was pronounced dead.

    Officers say a veterinarian was sent to the scene to provide care to the horse, which was also badly injured.

    Police allege the man who was driving the car fled the scene, but officers found him quickly.

    They say charges are pending.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News