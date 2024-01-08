Man, 21, dies after car collides with horse and buggy in Dufferin County

A 21-year-old man has died after a car struck his horse and buggy in Dufferin County on Friday.

Provincial police say the young man was taken to a local hospital, and then transported to a Toronto trauma centre, before he was pronounced dead.

Officers say a veterinarian was sent to the scene to provide care to the horse, which was also badly injured.

Police allege the man who was driving the car fled the scene, but officers found him quickly.

They say charges are pending.